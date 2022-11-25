The Canberra Times
Timothy Engstrom trial jury watches police storm Bungendore Landscape Supplies shed

By Blake Foden
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
Timothy Engstrom, whose face is obscured by scaffolding, fist bumps business partner Adam Hunter a short time before their arrests.

A jury has been shown the moment heavily armed police stormed a shed in Bungendore to arrest two business partners, who had just exchanged a fist bump during what prosecutors allege was an attempt to retrieve nearly 300kg of imported cocaine.

