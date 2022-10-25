The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Eighth alleged victim identified in former champion climbing coach Stephen Mitchell's child sex case

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:24am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Mitchell, right, arrives at court with lawyer Peter Woodhouse on Tuesday. Picture by Blake Foden

A former champion rock climbing coach has been charged with more child sex crimes after an eighth alleged victim accused the suspected serial paedophile of abuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.