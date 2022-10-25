A former champion rock climbing coach has been charged with more child sex crimes after an eighth alleged victim accused the suspected serial paedophile of abuse.
Stephen Leonard Mitchell, 56, made his latest appearance in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when it was revealed his charges may be resolved without the need for a trial.
The Holt man has been before the court since February, when he was arrested by Operation Pyrite detectives investigating his alleged grooming, trafficking and sexual activity with children who were involved in ACT sports programs between 1994 and 2005.
Mitchell coached some Canberra rock climbers who became junior national or world champions during that timeframe, and some of his alleged crimes occurred overseas.
He now faces 31 charges, with the latest five levelled at him on Tuesday afternoon.
ACT Policing said three of the new charges, each accusing Mitchell of committing acts of indecency against a child, were laid after an eighth alleged victim spoke to investigators.
Mitchell had previously been charged, in relation to seven alleged victims, with a raft of offences that included two counts of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.
Also among the dozens of charges are three counts of giving false or misleading information, which relate to allegations Mitchell fraudulently obtained security clearances to work in several government departments.
Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to some of the charges but has not entered pleas to others.
On Tuesday, defence lawyer Peter Woodhouse told the court he had recently been served with more material from the brief of evidence against the 56-year-old.
He and prosecutor Beth Morrisroe jointly asked the court for a five-week adjournment.
"The parties are ... going to sit down and try and resolve the matter," Mr Woodhouse said.
He described the case as "complex", given the number of alleged victims, telling the court there would be value in lawyers from both sides of the matter "putting our heads together".
Magistrate James Lawton granted the adjournment, listing the case to return to court on November 29.
He also varied Mitchell's bail to add the name of the new alleged victim to some of the conditions, including a list of people the Holt man must refrain from contacting.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
