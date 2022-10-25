The Canberra Times
Former Canberra real estate agent Gerardo Penna has money laundering charge dropped, committed for trial

By Toby Vue
October 25 2022 - 1:00am
Gerardo Penna outside the ACT courts building on Tuesday. Picture by Toby Vue

A former Canberra real estate agent accused of being involved in the importation of more than $4 million worth of methylamphetamine has had charges, including money laundering, dropped as he awaits trial.

Toby Vue

