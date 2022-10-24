When Jyle Molloy-Murphy's parents said their goodbyes to their son after the Red Hot Summer concert at Stage 88 in February this year, they could never have known it was the last time they would see him alive.
Their 28-year-old son split from them after the big concert and headed to his home to Queanbeyan where his partner Jess Christensen was waiting.
His parents, who live at Bungendore, would normally have given him a lift home but had planned to stay on in the city that night after the concert.
In the hour or so after they separated, Jyle - who had not taken a vehicle to the concert - was picked up by a dark-coloured sedan.
He had climbed in the car's back seat on Morshead Drive near Duntroon.
He was wearing black jeans, a black "Gee-d-up" T-shirt, Nike shoes and carried a Gucci brand bumbag.
Around 11pm, his body was found on lonely, dark Pialligo Road, between the airport and the Sutton Rd turnoff.
Police believe he had been hit by a vehicle and left to die.
Why Jyle Molloy-Murphy was walking on that stretch of road that night remains unknown but police believe either the occupants of that sedan, or those of another vehicle they are seeking, a white Toyota SUV, may be able to assist with their enquiries.
"We just want some answers. Everyone wants answers; this uncertainty is just terrible for all of us," Jyle's father, Luke Murphy, said as the bereaved and traumatised family stood beside the white roadside cross, surrounded by flower tributes marking the location where the broken body was found.
A fresh public appeal was launched on Monday to help the family seek closure on this tragic event.
"Someone out there must know something; we just need them to come forward and talk to police," Luke Murphy said.
Acting Sergeant Will Stevenson, from the ACT collision investigation team, was confident there were people in the community who could assist.
"Someone could have seen something or heard something," he said.
"Someone could still know something about the collision and for a variety of reasons they have not come forward."
A Justice for Jyle Facebook page has been established and the family is keen for it to be shared as widely as possible in the hope that may help.
In a statement, the family said Jyle's absence was felt "every day".
"Our family and loved ones have grieved the loss of Jyle for eight months with no answers as to how or why this heinous crime happened," they said.
"Our heartache and forever pain for Jyle is indescribably hard. The trauma has taken an impact on our family both emotionally and mentally.
"We live each day wondering if it's going to be the day our family gets the closure we need and the answers we so badly long for.
"We know that people out there know something, but may think their involvement could be misunderstood.
"We hope that they could try and put themselves in our shoes. What if this happened to someone you loved, wouldn't you want answers?"
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number: 7045713. Information can be provided anonymously.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
