The man accused of repeatedly firing a gun inside Canberra Airport has indicated he will plead guilty.
Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court via phone from Canberra's jail on Monday, when special magistrate Margaret Hunter told him off for breathing heavily down the line.
A Legal Aid lawyer indicated the NSW man would plead guilty to charges of recklessly discharging a firearm at a building and unlawfully possessing a firearm.
She said prosecutors were still considering representations sent in relation to a third charge, which alleges Ammoun discharged a firearm in an act that caused another person fear for their safety.
Each of the charges relate to an incident that occurred at the airport on August 14.
Ammoun was arrested that afternoon after he allegedly entered the airport terminal, sat beside check-in desks for about five minutes, and then fired a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver five times at the windows.
His lawyer told the court on Monday that the matter had "largely resolved", but the facts of Ammoun's offending were yet to be agreed and there was also a disagreement about the venue for his sentencing.
She said the prosecution wanted the case finalised in the ACT Supreme Court, and asked Ms Hunter to list the matter for a hearing to determine whether it should go there or remain in the Magistrates Court.
Ms Hunter ultimately listed the matter for a hearing to determine the sentencing jurisdiction on December 14, ordering the prosecution to file agreed facts a month prior to that date.
The court heard the argument about jurisdiction was likely to take between 45 minutes and an hour, prompting Ms Hunter to express some scepticism about the time estimate.
"I never believe you lot," the magistrate told lawyers involved in the case.
"You're always wrong."
Ammoun remains behind bars on remand.
