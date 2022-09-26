The man accused of repeatedly firing a gun inside Canberra Airport has refused to attend his latest court appearance because, according to a magistrate, he became "sick of waiting" for his case to be called.
Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, has been behind bars on remand since August 14, when he allegedly fired five rounds from a Smith & Wesson revolver at windows in the airport terminal.
The NSW resident is yet to enter pleas to charges of recklessly discharging a firearm at a building, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and unlawfully discharging loaded arms in an act that caused fear.
Ammoun was due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning, but his Legal Aid lawyer indicated she did not know whether he wanted to join the proceedings remotely from Canberra's jail.
Magistrate Louise Taylor said she understood an impatient Ammoun had "refused to attend court".
"Apparently the defendant's sick of waiting and he's returned to his unit," Ms Taylor said.
The Legal Aid lawyer subsequently indicated her office had made representations to the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions with a view to resolving the charges, and these had been "nominally accepted".
She asked for a four-week adjournment, saying a statement of facts still needed to be agreed.
Ms Taylor was only prepared to grant a fortnight, remarking that four weeks was "a long time to be cooling your heels in the [Alexander Maconochie Centre]".
Ammoun's case will therefore return to court on October 10.
At the time of Ammoun's arrest, ACT Policing said the 63-year-old had sat near some check-in desks after arriving at the airport about 1.20pm on August 14.
The alleged gunman did not go through any flight screening procedures.
"After approximately five minutes, this male has removed a firearm from his possession and let off approximately five rounds," Detective Acting Superintendent Dave Craft told reporters.
The senior detective added that Ammoun appeared to have aimed the shots at glass windows, in which bullet holes were visible after the incident, and not at any "persons, passengers or staff".
Detective Acting Superintendent Craft said police had "no idea" of the alleged gunman's motivation, but no one had been injured and Ammoun was believed to have acted alone.
Ammoun, who has not applied for bail since his arrest, previously made an unsuccessful application to exclude the ABC from being in court during his case.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
