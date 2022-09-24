The Canberra Times
Six current, former Alexander Maconochie Centre inmates sue ACT government for false imprisonment

By Blake Foden
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Damien Featherstone, who is among a group of current and former Canberra prisoners suing the ACT government. Picture Facebook

Six criminals are suing the ACT government for false imprisonment, arguing their detention at Canberra's jail became unlawful when prison authorities would not allow them to exercise in the open air.

