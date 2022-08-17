The Canberra Times
Former Brothers 4 Life chapter leader Damien Featherstone pleads guilty over Alexander Maconochie Centre hostage situation

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 17 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:30am
Former Brothers 4 Life chapter leader Damien Featherstone. Picture: Supplied

A notorious former gang leader has pleaded guilty to two charges laid over an incident that is said to involve him threatening to cut the throat of a fellow prisoner he held hostage in a cell at Canberra's jail.

