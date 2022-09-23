A Canberra car thief has been given a community-based sentence after leading a police chase in a stolen vehicle that contained explosives.
Matthew James Jenkins, 28, will be sentenced for several crimes, which included driving a stolen vehicle, a range of other driving offences, obtaining property by deception, and two counts of property damage.
The sentencing related to an incident in June 2021, when Jenkins stole number plates from a Subaru, then used them a few days later on a stolen Porsche.
While police were conducting a patrol in Bruce early one morning that month, they spotted the Porsche enter a multi-storey carpark next to Calvary Hospital.
Police entered the car park and approached the Porsche, calling out "police, police" before using a tyre deflation device.
The car reversed over the device, puncturing and deflating the wheels as it continued to drive towards the car park exit ramp.
A short time later, at 1.09am, police saw the Porsche heading for the exit, and again used a tyre deflation device that the car again drove over.
Leaving the building, Jenkins passed a stopped police car, which followed the Porsche.
Jenkins stopped suddenly and started to do a U-turn, crashing into the police car. At this time, a woman later identified as Jessica Skye Monaghan got out of the front passenger seat.
Jenkins continued to drive away from police. In this moment, officials put on their emergency lights and sirens and, when the vehicle failed to stop, initiated a pursuit.
The Porsche was travelling at about 50km/h, gradually falling to 20km/h during the pursuit as three of the car's wheels were deflated and it "appeared to be driving on its rims with limited control".
Eventually, Jenkins drove into a unit complex car park by smashing through a closed garage door.
The defendant was found "standing near the elevator with his hands up" before being handcuffed and arrested.
Jenkins asked police "Who's the boss?"
"You guys aren't going to like what's in the car," he told them.
When police asked what was in the car, Jenkins said, "You better evacuate this building".
Shortly after, the defendant told police there were sticks of gelignite, which did not belong to him, in the car.
When taken to the ACT watch house about 2.35am, Jenkins refused to undergo a drug screening test.
Later, when police searched the Porsche they found a bolt action rifle and varying amounts of ammunition.
The court heard on Friday Jenkins had a habit of using methamphetamine on a daily basis but was a "rare case" that had done everything he could to turn his life around by working through significant rehabilitation.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston sentenced Jenkins to an intensive correction order for seven months and ordered him to complete 120 hours of community service.
Mr Theakston also fined Jenkins $800 and disqualified his driver's licence for 18 months.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
