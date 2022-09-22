The Canberra Times
Man clings to bonnet of stolen car as he tries to flee police

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:15am
A man trying to flee officers jumped on the bonnet of a stolen car and clung on as it sped away, police say.

