Man clings to bonnet of stolen car as he tries to flee police

A man trying to flee officers jumped on the bonnet of a stolen car and clung on as it sped away, police say.
Police said they spotted two cars - a white Nissan Navara and a red Mitsubishi Lancer - that had been reported stolen earlier this month.
The cars were outside a Coombs children's playground last Thursday, when officers used their car to block the Navara from leaving.
"The occupant of the Navara then fled on foot, jumping onto the bonnet of the escaping Mitsubishi Lancer before the vehicle fled away at speed - with the man still clinging onto the front of the vehicle," police said in a statement.
"Officers attempted to follow the vehicle where they observed the man on the bonnet of the car enter the driver's seat before mounting a curb, greenbelt and footpath."
Police said they arrested a 33-year-old Coombs man over the incident this week. He has been charged with a first instant warrant, two counts of driving while disqualified, failing to stop and two counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent.
The man is expected to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police said he was one of five people - all of whom were either on bail or a good-behaviour bond - arrested by officers from Operation TORIC, which stands for the Targeting Of Recidivists In Canberra, on Wednesday.
A 28-year-old woman was also arrested at the 33-year-old man's Coombs home for an outstanding warrant.
Police charged her with breaching bail conditions imposed for previous allegations related to stolen cars. They said she was later bailed by the ACT Magistrates Court with no conditions.
In the third case, a 47-year-old who had been released on bail on Monday on the condition he not drive was spotted behind the wheel on Wednesday.
He had also allegedly failed to report to his ACT Corrective Services Officer after being released on bail.
A drug screening test produced a positive result for a prescribed drug, and he allegedly admitted to taking cannabis and methylamphetamine.
He is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrate's Court on Friday, charged with breaching bail, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, driving on a suspended licence and drug driving.
In the fourth case, police said they arrested a 17-year-old after seeing him driving a stolen white Ford in Kingston and following him along Leichardt Street to his home.
The teenager, who was on a good behaviour order at the time, was charged with driving a stolen motor vehicle without consent, driving unlicenced and breaching his good behaviour order.
He is expected to appear before the ACT Children's Court on Friday.
The fifth case was a 45-year-old woman who had been required to stay at her Evatt home after being released on bail last week. Police said ACT Corrective Services had told them she had not returned there on Tuesday.
Officers patrolling Narrabundah saw the woman at a bus stop and arrested her on Wednesday. She was granted bail by the ACT Magistrate's Court later in the day.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
