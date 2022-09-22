Direct flights between Canberra Airport and Coffs Harbour start today, with the inaugural flight taking off at 4.15pm.
The schedule is to have two return flights a week, one on Thursday and the other on Sunday.
The Link service uses a 34-passenger Saab 340B Plus aircraft for the 90-minute flight. The service is set to run until at least January.
According to Canberra Airport, the inflight service includes hot and cold drinks and snacks. Free beer and wine will be served except on morning flights.
"We're excited to connect travellers with Coffs Harbour - this underrated and spectacular part of the mid-north coast of NSW, with pristine beaches, mountain escarpments, rainforests - a nature lover's paradise," Canberra Airport's Head of Aviation, Michael Thomson, said.
Coffs Harbour Airport general manager, Frank Mondello, said he was thrilled to welcome direct flights between Canberra and Coffs Harbour.
"Allowing Canberrans to explore the natural beauty and warmer weather of our wider region, this direct service allows locals to enjoy all that the ACT has to offer; world-class events, produce and experiences," he said.
Fares vary, but start at around $190 one-way. According to the Link website, for example, a flight from Canberra to Coffs Harbour on Thursday, November 10 and back on Sunday, November 13 costs $382.32 (at the time of writing - it would no doubt change with demand).
Link Airways, which is based in Canberra, operates in five states and territories and flies to 15 destinations. Link Airways already operates flights from Canberra to Newcastle and Hobart.
Next month, the first international flights from Canberra Airport will resume since Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines pulled out at the start of the pandemic.
Singapore is yet to return but the middle-eastern airline resumes.
It means passengers will be able to board in Canberra and fly to Doha, one of the big hubs between European cities and Australia, without transferring from the domestic terminal to the international terminal and re-checking in in Sydney.
Luggage will go straight through to the final destination.
The service is due to start just before the soccer World Cup in Qatar in November and December.
The Canberra flights will go through Melbourne (Qatar previously flew via Sydney) but the stop-over would be short, with a quick disembark and re-embark in the same seats.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
