The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Direct flights between Canberra and Coffs Harbour begin today

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Link aircraft at Canberra Airport. Picture supplied

Direct flights between Canberra Airport and Coffs Harbour start today, with the inaugural flight taking off at 4.15pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.