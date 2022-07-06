Air travellers will be able to fly directly from Canberra to Coffs Harbour on the NSW Mid-North Coast for the first time, with Link Airways to operate a twice-weekly service from September.
The airline's manager of network strategy, Jeff Boyd, said he expected strong demand for the flights, which would provide business and leisure links between Canberra and the "much-loved destination of Coffs Harbour".
Advertisement
The airline will operate flights on Thursday and Sunday from Canberra Airport, and one-way tickets will start at $189 when the service begins on September 22.
Canberra Airport head of aviation Michael Thompson said the flights marked the start of the 13th domestic destination from the capital and were perfectly timed for "luxurious long weekends".
"We're excited to connect travellers with Coffs Harbour - this underrated and spectacular part of the Mid North Coast of NSW, with pristine beaches, mountain escarpments, rainforests - a nature lovers paradise," Mr Thompson said.
Link Airways, which is based in Canberra, operates in five states and territories and flies to 15 destinations. Link Airways already operates flights from Canberra to Newcastle and Hobart.
MORE NEWS:
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr also welcomed the new flights and said work was underway to run a joint marketing program to entice more tourists to the capital.
"Travellers will welcome this announcement. VisitCanberra is working with Link on cooperative marketing campaigns to promote the new service and encourage more travellers to find more than they came for in Canberra," Mr Barr said in a statement.
Coffs Harbour Airport general manager Frank Mondello said flights would be welcome news for business and leisure travellers in the Coffs Harbour region.
"Allowing Canberrans to explore the natural beauty and warmer weather of our wider region, this direct service allows locals to enjoy all that the ACT has to offer: world-class events, produce and experiences," Mr Mondello said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.