No double demerits will be enforced in the ACT over the coming days although any drivers travelling over the border will be need to be aware that the extra penalties will apply across NSW from midnight on Tuesday.
NSW will run its double demerit program until midnight on Sunday, targeting speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
ACT drivers heading interstate should be aware that additional NSW police are being deployed on roads across the state with a focus on high-risk driver behaviour, including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
Road deaths and injury have spiked this year in NSW with 214 road-related deaths across the state, up 27 on the same period last year.
One of the biggest areas of concern is in regional areas of the state, where 152 people - or 71 per cent of the state's total - have been killed.
The Queen's official Day of Mourning public holiday on Thursday, September 22, the likelyhood of many people taking the following day off work, and the start of school holidays from Friday have acted as the trigger points for the double demerit decision.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said police are expecting roads to be busy over the coming days.
"As always, our focus remains the safety of the community across the state, and we want everyone to reach their destinations safely and without tragedy," Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
"Our message is to take your time, drive to the weather conditions and respect other road users."
The current ACT road toll stands at 10, compared with 11 for the full 2021 calendar year.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
