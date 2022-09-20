The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Mask rule likely to stay onboard ACT public transport until month's end as NSW, SA drop requirement

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:30am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Face masks must still be worn by passengers on board public transport in the ACT. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Masks are likely to remain a requirement for passengers on public transport in the ACT until the end of the month when the territory's public health emergency is set to end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.