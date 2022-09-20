Masks are likely to remain a requirement for passengers on public transport in the ACT until the end of the month when the territory's public health emergency is set to end.
Travellers in NSW will no longer be required to wear masks on public transport in the state from Wednesday, while the South Australian government announced an end to its transport mask mandate from Tuesday.
An ACT government spokesman said the government was consulting with workers and unions on lifting the requirement for masks to be worn on public transport.
"This will likely take effect when the ACT Public Health Emergency Declaration ends on September 30," the spokesman said in a statement.
The ACT has frequently sought to align its COVID-19 restrictions with NSW, but differences have emerged when NSW has moved faster than the ACT expected.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet this week said it was a common sense approach bringing the state's mask rules into line for people travelling on buses, trains, rideshares, taxis and planes.
NSW Health continued to recommend people wear masks where they cannot physically distance and in settings where there are vulnerable people.
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said his government was determined to relax restrictions as soon as it was safe to do so.
"We think this is another practical step going forward," Mr Malinauskas said.
However, Victoria has stepped up compliance efforts with its mask-wearing rules on public transport.
More than 100 commuters were issued with $100 fines in Victoria and 181,000 were warned as part of a September crackdown.
Under Victoria's pandemic orders, public transport passengers must wear a fitted face mask covering their nose and mouth unless they have a valid exemption.
Western Australia scrapped mask mandates for public transport on September 9 but in Queensland people are still required to wear a mask on public transport.
Face masks are currently still required in high-risk settings in the ACT, including hospitals, residential aged care facilities and prisons.
with AAP
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
