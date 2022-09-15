The police association has called for ACT Attorney General Shane Rattenbury to step down as a result of his unwillingness to instigate an independent judicial review.
The association, which represents some 4000 police officers including most of the sworn members employed under contract by the Australian Federal Police to the ACT government, asserted that as the most senior member of the Greens, the Attorney-General's political ideology was being placed above the needs of the community.
The catalyst was the high number of Crown appeals being upheld, which revealed "something seriously wrong with the front end" of the court system.
"In any other industry with a record number of original decisions being appealed - with a 68 percent success rate of those appeals - that workforce would and should be put under the microscope," president Alex Caruana said.
"Why isn't the Attorney-General asking these questions as part of an independent review? If bail and judicial outcomes were as shipshape as he asserts, then an independent review would demonstrate that. The AFPA knows that he knows there are issues, and that they are beyond his capability to address."
Mr Rattenbury has continually rebuffed calls for a wide-ranging judicial review and is awaiting the results of an internal inquiry.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
