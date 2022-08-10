The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Flynn man Matthew Jenkins had explosives in stolen car when police pursuit ended in Bruce

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
August 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Body-worn camera footage of Matthew Jenkins being arrested after a police chase. Picture: Supplied

A Flynn man who led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle confessed to having explosives, telling officers "you better be careful with what is in that car" and "you might want to evacuate the building".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.