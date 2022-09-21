An IT consultant inspired by the so-called Wolf of Wall Street to use cocaine for his "stressful job" has been granted bail after being charged with drug trafficking.
Tyson David McCrea, 33, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with trafficking in cocaine and GHB, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and one count of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Police attended McCrea's home in Melba with a search warrant on Tuesday about 9.20am.
Officers allegedly located a large quantity of illegal goods, including two bags of cocaine weighing a combined 84 grams, 100 grams of GHB and 14 grams of benzocaine.
Other goods included "magic mushrooms", two knuckledusters and an "extensive number of vials" allegedly containing anabolic steroids, human growth hormones and other prohibited substances.
Officers claim to have also found $25,000 in vacuum-sealed bags, one concealed in a protein powder container and another in an Australia Post bag in the letterbox.
While the search warrant was occurring, McCrea agreed to participate in a police interview, allegedly saying he got the cocaine "for an upcoming party" and frequently sells grams of the substance to friends at a "cost price".
Police say McCrea also told them he used cocaine to "help him with his stressful job" and he "got the idea from Jordan Belford", an American entrepreneur "sensationalised in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street".
Later, about 4.30pm, police arrested McCrea and took him to the ACT regional watch house where he underwent a forensic procedure.
When McCrea appeared via audio-visual link before Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker on Wednesday, defence barrister Travis Jackson applied for bail and said the 33 year old had no prior criminal record.
Mr Jackson said his client made "full and frank admissions" to police and would likely enter his pleas soon, with little risk of missing future court appearances.
The court also heard McCrea worked as an information technology security consultant, usually for the Department of Home Affairs, which Mr Jackson said "does not require a security clearance" so these charges "shouldn't affect his career at all".
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth opposed bail, arguing McCrea was likely to reoffend due to the "scale of the operation", with the cocaine alone estimated to be worth $20,000.
Mr Wadsworth also said members of the community would be placed at risk if McCrea continued allegedly dealing drugs.
Ms Walker concluded McCrea's lack of criminal history and a letter from his partner, outlining the support she received from him, made him a "good candidate" for bail.
McCrea is due back in court on October 12.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
