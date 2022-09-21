Prosecutors have dropped the charges levelled at two men who were accused of carrying out a south Canberra home invasion, during which one of the victims was cut with a machete.
Jackson Cory Allred and James Gregory Elliott went on trial in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, having both denied charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and property damage.
The pair were accused of stealing items, including a safe and a handbag, from a Chisholm unit in July 2020, while armed with the machete and a gun.
Prosecutor Beth Morrisroe said, in her opening address to a jury, that a friend who had been cooking dinner for the unit's occupants had confronted the intruders with a knife midway through the incident.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"Well, you f---ed my cheesecake. Game on," this man was said to have told the intruders.
It was game over for the case against Allred and Elliott on Wednesday morning, when Justice David Mossop granted the prosecution leave to file notices declining to proceed with both men's charges.
The reason for the case's collapse is not entirely clear, but the court had heard on Tuesday that the central issue was the identity of the home invaders.
Suspicion was also cast on a man called Brad Takkenberg, "an old sort of high school mate" of the primary victim, who gave evidence that he thought he might have recognised that man's eyes under one of the intruders' balaclavas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.