Queanbeyan Local Court jails Simione Latu over Campbell & George bowling club attacks

By Blake Foden
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 7:30pm
Queanbeyan Local Court, where Simione Latu was sentenced. Picture by Jamila Toderas

A Queanbeyan footballer has been locked up after he "ragdolled" a bowling club patron and treated the man like "a punching bag" in attacks he tried to pass off as self-defence and defence of others.

