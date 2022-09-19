The Canberra Times
Chisholm man allegedly did burnout in front ACT Policing car in Gilmore

Soofia Tariq
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:25am
Video: Alleged drunk driver does burnout in front of police car. Video ACT Policing

A 31-year-old Chisholm man has been charged with drink driving and improperly using a motor vehicle after he allegedly did a burnout in front of a marked police car.

