A 31-year-old Chisholm man has been charged with drink driving and improperly using a motor vehicle after he allegedly did a burnout in front of a marked police car.
Police say they were on patrol in Gilmore on Friday when a Toyota utility pulled out in front of them about 5.50pm.
The vehicle stopped, before allegedly doing a burnout in front of the police car for about 20 seconds. It was captured by police dash-cam.
The driver was stopped a short time later and a roadside screening for alcohol allegedly returned a positive breath sample of 0.151, more than three times the legal 0.05 limit.
The man's drivers' licence was immediately suspended, and his vehicle seized.
He is due to appear in court when he will be summonsed over the two charges.
Police would like to remind the community this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and encourage members of the public to report similar incidents to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
