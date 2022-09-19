A man accused of controlling a large-scale Canberra region drug syndicate from Queensland is behind bars after travelling south and surrendering himself to Queanbeyan police.
Matthew Lawrie was described as "a significant player" in the alleged criminal group, which police have linked to the Comanchero bikie gang, when he was refused bail in Queanbeyan Local Court on Monday.
NSW Police revealed the existence of the alleged syndicate last week, when officers arrested four men and seized a variety of items, including drugs, during a series of raids in the ACT and NSW.
Two alleged "principals" of the group - Queanbeyan man Joshua Lachlan Cassie, 27, and Jerrabomberra resident Andrew Hallam, 25 - were subsequently remanded in custody last Wednesday.
Police documents tendered in Cassie's case name Lawrie as the head of the alleged syndicate, which investigators accuse of being behind commercial cocaine supply in the Queanbeyan and Canberra area.
Strike Force Sulfur detectives intercepted phone calls and conducted surveillance for about a year, collecting evidence that allegedly includes a recording of Lawrie threatening to blow someone's legs off after a failed attempt to obtain $360,000 of the illicit drug through Comanchero connections.
Lawrie's lawyer, Satomi Hamon, told the court on Monday that the Queenslander had become aware after the apprehensions of the other four men that police intended to arrest him on serious charges.
As she applied for him to be released on bail, Ms Hamon said Lawrie had flown south and handed himself in to police despite knowing it was highly likely he would be kept in custody for a lengthy period.
Ms Hamon added that Lawrie's mother, who lived in Jerrabomberra, was willing to accommodate him and offer a $10,000 surety if he was bailed on 12 charges that include multiple drug supply allegations.
The lawyer said her client intended to plead not guilty, also saying he was unlikely to interfere with witnesses or evidence given police had already gathered most of the material they would rely upon.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Breanna McLean opposed bail, arguing Lawrie had not shown cause to justify his release from custody.
She said the case against Lawrie was strong and he was likely to receive a lengthy custodial sentence if convicted, noting he had referred to himself as a drug dealer in one lawfully recorded conversation.
"The prosecution submits that Mr Lawrie was a significant player in this criminal syndicate," Sergeant McLean told the court, adding that the "organised" group had allegedly dealt with large amounts of cash.
Magistrate Roger Clisdell ultimately agreed Lawrie had failed to show cause, remanding him in custody until his next court date on November 8.
Lawrie, who appeared from a remote room inside the police station beside the court, did not seem to follow the proceedings because of a technological issue.
"That's it," Mr Clisdell fumed upon realising this.
"No more [audio-visual link] in Queanbeyan until they fix that suite. I don't think he heard any of that. How's that justice? They sit there on mute and they don't know what's going on."
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
