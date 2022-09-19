The Canberra Times
Canberra-founded Dixon Advisory penalised $7.2m by Federal Court for breaches of best interest obligations

By Toby Vue
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:23am, first published 7:40am
The Federal Court has imposed a $7.2 million penalty on Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services after representatives failed to act in clients' best interests and failed to provide advice appropriate to their clients' circumstances.

