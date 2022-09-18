The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Labour hire bill soars but Katy Gallagher promises she will fix Coalition's 'systematic dismantling' of APS

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
September 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The cost of labour hire has soared during the first three months of the Albanese government despite its election promise to bring the work of public servants back in house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.