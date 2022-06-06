It's true the Morrison government was dismissive in how it received the Thodey report, given the magnitude of the undertaking and the fanfare with which it was first announced. Being a review set in train under prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, it found its way to the in-tray of a less receptive and less interested government by late 2019. The Morrison government accepted in full only 15 of the review's 40 recommendations. Anyway, the report's delivery was overshadowed by prime minister Scott Morrison's decision only the week before to reduce the number of departments from 18 to 14, and to dismiss five secretaries - moves that in spirit ran counter to some of the review's recommendations.