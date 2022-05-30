The Canberra Times
Updated

Anthony Albanese appoints Glyn Davis as new Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary

Hannah Neale
Sarah Basford Canales
By Hannah Neale, and Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:18am, first published 4:20am
Professor Glyn Davis speaks at a forum on trust in the public sector. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced Professor Glyn Davis will be appointed as the new secretary of the Prime Minister's department, following the ousting of former head Phil Gaetjens.

