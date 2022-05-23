The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber • Breaking

Phil Gaetjens out as PM&C head, acting secretary announced

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated May 23 2022 - 2:24am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government has moved swiftly to change the head of the Prime Minister's department, with Phil Gaetjens out and senior public servant Stephanie Foster acting as secretary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.