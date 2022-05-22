The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber

David Pocock poised to take ACT's second Senate seat

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Pocock, left, is currently favoured to win the ACT's second Senate spot over incumbent Zed Seselja based on preferences. Pictures: James Croucher, Keegan Carroll

He is the former Wallabies captain who seems set to defy nearly 50 years of history by breaking the major parties' hold on the ACT's two Senate seats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.