Media barred from covering Zed Seselja's election night speech

Organisers of Senator Zed Seselja's election night function barred media from covering the elected official's speech.
The senator was facing a close race against the Independent David Pocock in what had been seen for decades as a safe seat for the Liberals.
Advertisement
Volunteers and members began filling out the ballroom space in Barton's Hotel Realm early in the evening, drawing up seats around tables topped with bunches of blue balloons.
Arriving just after 7pm to take the temperature of the room, The Canberra Times was asked to leave the space until later notification that media could re-enter.
Takeaway pizzas came and went for volunteers and members who spent a long day on their feet at polling booths and scrutineering, but no such notification did.
Some subdued attendees were seen peeling off early as Labor raced ahead of the Liberal party in the vote count.
Attempting to enter the event as supporters and Senator Seselja gathered to watch Scott Morrison's concession speech, organisers told The Canberra Times within minutes they had entered a private event at which no media were permitted.
This contradicted details of the event provided to the newsroom earlier in the day.
Reporters and photographers from The Canberra Times also covered functions for Labor, Greens and Independent David Pocock.
Organisers remained firm in their stance that it was a private event after being reminded it represented a public issue.
A staff member was later dispatched to move media from the floor on which the event was held, preventing any chance of observing the event from afar.
Five hours after arriving at the hotel, Liberal placards which had been set up around the room were seen being carried down to the foyer by volunteers, as attendees began to trickle out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.