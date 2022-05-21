The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese defeats Scott Morrison in federal election 2022 to be prime minister

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 21 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 10:30am
Labor is set to return to power after nine years in the political wilderness, but likely in a minority government after a large swing away from the Coalition and results pointing to a clutch of "teal" independent wins and a surge in the Greens vote.

