Anglican Bishop Mark Short said he had confidence in the leadership at The Anglican School Googong after parents called for an overhaul of the school board.
A group of parents called for the board to be reviewed in an online petition to Bishop Short last year, urging a renewed focus on transparency of decision-making and a strategic plan to retain staff and students.
Parents have also spoken to The Canberra Times about a lack of value for money at the school, which costs up to $11,900 per student per year.
Bishop Short said The Anglican School Googong was a young school in a growth phase.
"In any such situation there is a need to sustainably manage and grow facilities and to ensure staff are equipped and supported to carry out their important responsibilities," he said.
"I am confident the board and the school leadership are rising to these challenges."
The school is searching for its fifth principal in less than two years, while three board members resigned earlier this year.
It comes as the school's financial report shows funds paid to an organisation owned by Anglican Diocese of Canberra Goulburn sharply increased last year.
Bishop Short said a small number of parents behind the petition took up his offer of a meeting and their feedback was made available to the principal and board chair.
When asked if it was appropriate none of the current board members had a background in education, Bishop Short said the Diocese recognised the importance of having a mix of experience and expertise on any board, including school boards.
"The Diocese and board is mindful of this when filling vacancies on the The Anglican School Googong board. The principal attends all board meetings and is responsible for the delivery of the academic programs at the school."
Board chair Reverend Ian Marshall did not directly respond to a detailed list of questions regarding the school board and aspects of the 2021 financial report.
The current board members have not been updated on the school's website or its page on the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission website.
The majority of the board are clergy or have senior roles within the Anglican Diocese of Canberra Goulburn, including the registrar and general manager of the Diocese Trevor Ament, the Anglican Diocesan Services director of risk and compliance Andrew Guile and Synod and Bishop-in-Council member Neil James.
Bishop Short said any conflicts of interests were dealt with appropriately.
"In accordance with good governance principles any relevant interests of board members are noted at each meeting and then managed appropriately depending on the particular matter(s) being discussed," he said.
Reverend Marshall did not answer questions on whether any board members were receiving a salary for other roles within the Diocese or whether they had declared any conflicts of interest arising from their other roles at board meetings.
Reviewer of Christian charities Ted Sherwood, who works for not-for-profit organisation Business by The Book, said while their governance structures and practices appeared to be legal, it was not best-practice.
"The mindset appears to be to do the minimum you need to do by the law," Mr Sherwood said.
"It's not just the fault of Anglican system, it's the fault of the whole charity governance standards. It's weak."
Payments from the school to Anglican Diocesan Services, a registered charity that supports the Diocese, more than doubled from 2020 to 2021, reaching more than $500,000 last year.
The school is required to procure management, finance and information technology services through Anglican Diocesan Services, as well as pay a shared service agreement charge.
The school is required under its governing document, known as an ordinance, to pay Anglican Diocesan Services an amount decided by the registrar as a reasonable payment for resources, facilities and services made available to the school by the diocese and its entities.
Reverend Marshall did not answer questions as to why the shared service agreement charge had increased 156 per cent in one year.
The ordinance stipulates the school must borrow money through the Anglican Investment and Development Fund. The school has three loans worth more than $21 million with the fund.
The payment made to principals' salaries more than doubled in one year from $226,464 in 2020 to $495,621 in 2021.
Mr Sherwood said the financial report left a number of legitimate questions unanswered.
"While it's not illegal, it's unhelpful for the school community," he said.
Merryn Clarksmith resigned suddenly mid-last year. The school has since had three acting principals.
The school opened in 2015 and has students enrolled from kindergarten to year 11.
A NSW Education Standards Authority spokesperson said the school applied to renew its registration for years 11 and 12 and accreditation for the Higher School Certificate in March this year.
"As the application is still being assessed, we are unable to comment further," the spokesperson said.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
