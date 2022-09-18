The Canberra Times
Bishop Mark Short defends leadership of The Anglican School Googong school after parents raise concerns

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
September 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Bishop Mark Short said he had confidence in the leadership and board of The Anglican School Googong after parents called for an overhaul. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Anglican Bishop Mark Short said he had confidence in the leadership at The Anglican School Googong after parents called for an overhaul of the school board.

