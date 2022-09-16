The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Explainer

Explainer: Are airlines to blame for flight delays, high prices and lost luggage?

LT
By Lanie Tindale
September 16 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While flying in Australia was once reasonably simple and safe, travelling post-COVID can be stressful and unpredictable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.