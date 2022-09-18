COVID-19 measures put in place for high risk settings will be extended for another three months.
The Albanese government has announced a three-month extension to December 31 for additional funding for testing and COVID-19 protocols in high risk settings such as aged care and hospitals.
Current funding was supposed to end on September 30, however the Commonwealth has sought to extend the period to ease pressure on the hospital system.
The $1.4 billion extension includes additional PCR, rapid tests and PPE gear for workers.
Money has also been set aside for the extension of the Medicare rebate scheme for COVID-19 and telehealth.
Approximately $840 million will be provided to the aged care support program, with $35 million going towards onsite PCR testing.
Another $115 million will also provide funding for the supply of rapid antigen testing for workers and care recipients in residential aged care.
Health Minister Mark Butler said the extension would provide certainty that vulnerable people would still have protection against the virus.
"This action will provide Australians with effective testing, medical care and treatments to protect themselves and those most vulnerable in the community," Mr Butler said.
"These investments also provide ongoing support and protection for our frontline health and aged care workers, and people living in residential aged care homes, as well as those people supporting the most vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19."
Another $48 million will be provided to extend GP respiratory clinics, while $5 million will go to additional funding on the MBS for COVID-19 antivirals.
The national stockpile will also see a $235 million investment for mostly PPE and testing equipment.
