Man shot on Canberra street, seriously injured: police

A man was left in hospital with serious injuries after being shot on a Canberra street this week, police say.
Police say a 20-year-old Karabar man approached two people walking on George Street, in Oaks Estate, about 12.20am on Wednesday.
Police allege the 20-year-old stepped out of his car and fired at the man, whom he apparently knew.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, and was later taken to the Canberra Hospital.
A 20-year-old man was arrested by NSW Police on Wednesday evening.
He has been extradited by ACT police to face charges of unauthorised possession and use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a public place.
He is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
Police have released a photo of the gold or orange hatchback the man was believed to be driving. Anyone who has seen the car or who witnessed the event is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7737538.
