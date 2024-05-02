This delectable feast for the senses isn't just a film for foodies

The pair have been an item for 20 years, yet she is happy to remain his lover. As his wife, she says, she would be obliged to leave her door always open. It is tantalising to read this as her fierce independence. After all, she is widely acknowledged as the creative spirit behind Dodin's success as a gourmet, and Binoche herself has often been cast, or accepted roles, as an independent woman. But her resistance to the lovely man who adores her may also be the result of her mystery illness, bringing severe pain and fainting spells.