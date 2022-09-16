The Canberra Times
ACT Health provide weekly COVID update as Canberra cases continue to drop

Updated September 16 2022 - 2:36am, first published 1:51am
COVID cases are reportedly at an all-time low for the year, with ACT Health providing the first weekly update since ending daily case reporting.

