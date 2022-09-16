COVID cases are reportedly at an all-time low for the year, with ACT Health providing the first weekly update since ending daily case reporting.
There were just 791 new COVID-19 cases reported for the entire week, with 403 through PCR and 388 through the rapid antigen test.
ACT Health reported there were 465 active cases in the territory, as of 4pm on Thursday.
One person was in hospital and one person required ventilation at the time of reporting.
No one was reported to have died from coronavirus in the ACT during the seven-day period.
The total deaths since March 2020 remained at 125.
The total number of COVID cases in the territory since the beginning of the pandemic was now 204,397.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith announced last week daily case numbers would stop being reported following an agreement between federal and state health ministers.
Ms Stephen-Smith said "daily reporting is not as important as it was" and it would now be done weekly, beginning next Friday.
Vaccination rates will continue to also be updated on Fridays.
The percentage of people over 50 in Canberra who have received their fourth dose has increased to 58.6 per cent, a slight increase on last Friday.
Double-vaccinated people make up 77.7 per cent of the capital's population aged over five.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who have had three doses in Canberra remains at 78.2 per cent.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
