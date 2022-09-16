The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Man arrested following federal police sting in city centre

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Federal Police have swooped on an alleged offender in the Canberra CBD this morning, resulting in a dramatic arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.