The Australian Federal Police have swooped on an alleged offender in the Canberra CBD this morning, resulting in a dramatic arrest.
A man was cuffed and taken away in the back of a police vehicle at about 10am in Civic.
The arrest took place outside the City Bus Interchange, while stunned onlookers watched on.
Several vehicles sped through the city with lights blazing prior to searching and cuffing the man while he crouched on the pavement.
Both uniformed and undercover officers took part in the operation, which involved several police vehicles.
It follows the arrest of four men earlier in the week, after a year-long investigation into drug trafficking in Canberra and Queanbeyan.
More to come.
READ ALSO:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.