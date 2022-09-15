Belconnen green waste facility site knocked back

Establishment of a new green waste facility for Canberra's north has hit a hurdle with the rejection of a development application for the site.
The Stockdill Drive land has been knocked back as a solution to green waste disposal in Belconnen, following closure of the Parkwood Road facility in 2021.
Plans had been submitted for the construction of a temporary green waste facility, access road, shed, landscaping, earthworks and associated works, with capacity to establish a long-term solution at the site just south of Holt.
The ACT government rejected the application based on a range of issues, including its potential to impact future development otherwise permitted in the area.
The proposal was deemed a recycling facility, which was not permitted for the site. The application was also rejected on the grounds that it was not proposing a temporary development, as indicated.
"The traffic generation for the proposed development was considered inconsistent with a development that is temporary in nature," the ACT government found.
"The outlined traffic generation for the proposed development is deemed likely to impact the existing road system."
"The application was referred to the ACT Heritage. ACT Heritage did not provide support for the application."
Liberal MLA for Ginninderra Peter Cain said it was disappointing the government had backflipped on its commitment to ensure a green waste facility is open in north Canberra.
READ ALSO:
The Shadow Planning Minister sponsored a petition to keep the current green waste facility at Parkwood Road open, which attracted around 2000 signatures.
The government has kept the current facility open since then, providing a temporary solution until a permanent site can be found in the Belconnen area.
Mr Cain said he'd asked for clarification on why the development application was rejected, and what the government would do to ensure a facility stays open in the Belconnen area.
"As far as I can see, the concerns that caused the DA to be rejected are largely to do with internal ACT government agencies not communicating," he said.
"Belconnen desperately needs a green waste facility.
"I strongly urge the Labor-Greens government to find a location in the Belconnen region as soon as possible."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.