The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Sentencing appeals show justice system is working, Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury says

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury and Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold. Picture by Keegan Carroll and Dion Georgopoulos

Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury says sentence appeals filed by prosecutors show the justice system is working as it was intended and is rejecting calls for a wide-ranging review of sentencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.