Barrister for Bernard Collaery calls continued push for secrecy 'waste of court time'

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 23 2022 - 8:53am, first published 8:35am
Bernard Collaery, left, leaves court with barrister Phillip Boulten SC on Friday. Picture by Blake Foden

Bernard Collaery has pushed back against continued efforts to keep a key judgement in his case secret, with one of the whistleblower's barristers describing them as "pointless" and "a waste of court time".

Blake Foden

