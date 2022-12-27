The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Kingsley's Belconnen reopening year after Turkish Kebab explosion and fire

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated December 28 2022 - 7:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was only two days after last Christmas when an explosive bang shook a suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.