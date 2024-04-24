The Canberra Times
Small business is fighting to merely have a future while govt turns blind eye

By Amanda Rose
April 25 2024 - 5:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's unveiling of an ambitious plan to renew the advanced manufacturing industry and subsidise the green energy sector with billions of taxpayer dollars under the Future Made in Australia will feed an entire class of businesses dependent on government handouts while other sectors are left to fend for themselves.

