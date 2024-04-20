The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Intense rain and flash floods have increased in inland Australia. Here's why

By Milton Speer, Lance M. Leslie
April 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Before climate change really got going, eastern Australia's flash floods tended to concentrate on our coastal regions, east of the Great Dividing Range.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.