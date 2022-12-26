The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Firefighters control major warehouse fire at Hume Materials Recovery Facility

Miriam Webber
PB
By Miriam Webber, and Peter Brewer
Updated December 27 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the fire on Tuesday morning, after the blaze had been controlled and, inset, the fire overnight. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied

The recycling plans of the ACT government will be set back for a year and possibly longer after its mixed materials processing facility at Hume is deemed a structural write-off from a fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.