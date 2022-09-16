The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Belconnen green waste facility site pursued following knock back

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City Services Minister Chris Steel said the government will work through the feedback on the development application. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government will continue to pursue a site south of Holt for its new green waste facility, despite the development application for the location being rejected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.