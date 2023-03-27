The proprietors of Brindabella Christian College have racked up a $4.8 million debt to the Australian Tax Office, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal has been told.
A delegate for the federal Education Minister decided in May 2021 that Brindabella Christian Education Limited, the charity that operates the school, was not fit and proper to receive Commonwealth funding.
It imposed certain conditions on the charity, including that it have an independent professional examine its finances and that it review its governance structure.
The college has been appealing this decision, and on Monday morning a public hearing in the tribunal commenced.
James Emmett, who is representing the Education Minister, said in opening that issues of conflicts of interest would be examined in the hearing.
Mr Emmett said that in January 2022, Brindabella Christian Education Limited owed just over $3 million to the Australian Tax Office and was placed on a payment plan.
This payment plan was complied with up until May 2022.
In October 2022, the tax debt increased to $4.2 million and as of Friday, the debt appeared to be $4.8 million, Mr Emmett said.
In March 2022, KPMG was commissioned by the college's bank, NAB, to prepare a report to assess the extension of loans.
The loan facility was extended to January 31, 2023, but Mr Emmett said it was not known what had happened since then.
The legal representative for the Education Minister said evidence would also include letters from former and current chief financial officers, an audit report from BellchambersBarrett and documents with recommendations from the college's auditors, Saward Dawson.
Brindabella Christian Education Limited is represented by Tom Brennan, who is expected to give opening remarks on Monday afternoon.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
