The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Brindabella Christian College owes $4.8 million to tax office, tribunal told

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The proprietors of Brindabella Christian College have racked up a $4.8 million debt to the Australian Tax Office, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.