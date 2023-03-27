The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle faces jail after Public Interest Disclosure immunity claim dismissed

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle. Picture AAP

Tax Office whistleblower Richard Boyle faces the possibility of life behind bars after his defence was dismissed by a South Australian court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.