Whistleblower protection body needed, politicians urge, as Richard Boyle faces PID decision

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
March 27 2023 - 5:30am
Greens senator David Shoebridge, left, Goldstein MP Zoe Daniel, centre, and Human Rights Law Centre senior lawyer Kieran Pender, right, are all pushing for a dedicated whistleblower protection agency. Pictures by James Croucher, Keegan Carroll and Elesa Kurtz

Politicians and human rights experts say the prosecution of tax office whistleblower Richard Boyle serves as a timely reminder of the need for a whistleblower protection body.

