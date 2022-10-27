The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Whistleblower protections 'useless' as Mark Dreyfus is urged to drop case against David McBride

Sarah Basford Canales
TV
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Toby Vue
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rally in support of army whistleblower David McBride outside the ACT courts. Picture by Karleen Minney

Rules designed to protect whistleblowers from jail time have been described as "useless" as a former military lawyer responsible for exposing war crimes allegations faces a criminal trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

TV

Toby Vue

Court Reporter

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.