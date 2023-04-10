The Canberra Times
Australian school teacher attrition rates of "particular concern" in OECD report

By Michelle Slater
April 11 2023 - 12:01am
Education Minister Jason Clare. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Education Minister Jason Clare. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australian teachers are ill-equipped to deal with disruptive classroom behaviour, and more than a third of principals report weekly incidents of intimidation or bullying in lower-secondary schools, according to a new Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) education report.

