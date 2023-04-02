A large grass oval with concrete courtyards is the norm for Australian schoolyards but new research has revealed it's time for a change.
A research paper titled Enjoyed by Jack but Endured by Jill by University of Canberra researchers showed differences between boys' and girls' perceptions of their schoolyards.
One of the study's authors, Gweneth Leigh, said the research revealed between years 9 and 10, girls recorded a 31.2 per cent decrease in schoolyard enjoyment compared to a drop of 5.6 per cent for boys.
While it's common to see older high school boys engaging in sporting activities during lunch and recess, girls are stereotyped as less active and more interested in chatting with their friends.
Ms Leigh said this stereotype was linked to schoolyards in high school failing to accommodate girls' changing adolescent needs.
"If suddenly those spaces aren't being perceived as comfortable or accessible, then I think it's to the disadvantage of the students not being able to get that recovery," Ms Leigh said.
The findings suggest girls prefer non-competitive play activities and the large areas of land devoted to ball sports might actually come at the cost of girls' physical activity.
The findings also suggest future schoolyard designs provide versatile spaces that fulfil the preferences of female students.
The ACT government is calling for submissions into its future of school infrastructure inquiry.
Ms Leigh said improved schoolyard designs accommodating female preferences could act as a preventative tool against poor mental health.
"We know that mental health, particularly in female students, tends to have a worse trajectory during high school years," she said.
"While we've evolved in the classroom environments, it's time to bring these outdoor environments up to speed and make sure they're working in conjunction [with classrooms]."
Merici College school captain Raechel McKinnon and year 8 student Sienna Misner both agreed the schoolyard was an essential part of their learning experience, while holding a different perception of their ideal one.
"If you look at boys' schools, they play soccer outside ... their schools are predominantly ovals. But for female students, I think it's also important to have those defined areas where you know where you're going and what you're going to get when you go there," Raechel said.
Sienna added: "It's really good to just get outside and enjoy the fresh air after having a hard maths lesson. It can really take a lot of weight off your shoulders."
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
