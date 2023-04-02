The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

University of Canberra study calls for better schoolyard designs

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
April 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Canberra researcher Gweneth Leigh investigated what students truly want from their schoolyard. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
University of Canberra researcher Gweneth Leigh investigated what students truly want from their schoolyard. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A large grass oval with concrete courtyards is the norm for Australian schoolyards but new research has revealed it's time for a change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.